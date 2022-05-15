Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of AptarGroup worth $27,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 24.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $107.51 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.25 and a fifty-two week high of $155.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

