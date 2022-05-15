Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 125,712 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Mimecast worth $27,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,685,000 after buying an additional 2,222,590 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mimecast by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,667,000 after purchasing an additional 744,726 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Mimecast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Mimecast by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,415,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after purchasing an additional 122,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mimecast by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,287,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 217,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MIME. Barclays lowered Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.93 and a beta of 1.35. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.47.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

