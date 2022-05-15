Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,559 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in FOX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in FOX by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of FOX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 547.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 130,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of FOX by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 46,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.73. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.96 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

