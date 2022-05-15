Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,379 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,836 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,379 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $27,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 945,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,604,000 after purchasing an additional 42,285 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,729,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 306,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $665,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,979.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

CBU opened at $63.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.68. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.08 and a 1 year high of $82.10.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 28.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

About Community Bank System (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.