Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $28.99 Million Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 724,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,372 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $28,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $78,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,770.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI opened at $31.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.32. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 42.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.