Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $28.08 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $28,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

BR stock opened at $139.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.68 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.18.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

