Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.85% of Owens & Minor worth $27,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.46. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.84.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OMI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

