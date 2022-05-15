Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,811 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of PPL worth $27,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of PPL by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.77 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

