Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 243,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,071 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $27,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 5,762.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $88.12 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $85.93 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.78 and its 200-day moving average is $108.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

