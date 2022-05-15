Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $27.38 Million Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,662 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.98% of AAR worth $27,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth $1,151,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AAR by 19.2% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,267,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 77.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 330,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 144,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total transaction of $713,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,041 shares in the company, valued at $11,526,056.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $59,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,089 shares of company stock valued at $13,478,224 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

AIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

AIR opened at $45.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.73 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AAR (Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.