Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,215 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,215 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $28,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,109,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,768,000 after acquiring an additional 709,779 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,599,000 after acquiring an additional 447,035 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,461,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 716.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,238,000 after acquiring an additional 214,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

