Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,620,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,456 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $28,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV opened at $14.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.30 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $110,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,348 shares of company stock worth $232,849. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

