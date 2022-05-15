Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 125,691 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,691 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $29,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 564.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $42.79 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,992 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

