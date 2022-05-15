Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Generac worth $28,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at $136,900,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.90.

GNRC opened at $226.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.94 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.