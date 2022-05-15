B. Riley Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 185,815 Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 185,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000. Sportsman’s Warehouse accounts for about 0.9% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Sportsman’s Warehouse as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $416.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPWH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

