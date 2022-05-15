VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMLC stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

