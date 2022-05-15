Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,385 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 259,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Entergy worth $29,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,704,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Entergy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Entergy by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 350,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,494,000 after buying an additional 141,310 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $527,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $30,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,575 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,762. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

ETR opened at $117.17 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.88.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 77.10%.

Entergy Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.