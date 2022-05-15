BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,683 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $46.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $57.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 74.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POR. Barclays raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

