Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,890 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.34% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $28,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 78,023 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSII has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,174.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,579 shares in the company, valued at $962,267.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,777 shares of company stock worth $391,527 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $31.10 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $613.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average is $41.87.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

