Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 34,677 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,463,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,677 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $28,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 6,297.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WOOF shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

Shares of WOOF opened at $18.64 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Petco Health and Wellness (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.