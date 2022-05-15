BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 105.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,610 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 361.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIW opened at $38.84 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.05. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIW. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

