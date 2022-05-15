NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 853,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,609 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of NeoGenomics worth $29,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO opened at $9.74 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

NEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

