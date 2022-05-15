BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,380 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 64,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LW opened at $63.53 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $85.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average of $61.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

