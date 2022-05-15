BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 17.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after buying an additional 108,120 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 7.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 7.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,587,000 after purchasing an additional 36,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after purchasing an additional 383,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBL. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.73 and a 200 day moving average of $61.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

