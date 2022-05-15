Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,494 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of CF Industries worth $27,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CF Industries by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,609,000 after buying an additional 422,514 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in CF Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $103.86 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $113.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.63.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.46%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CF. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.84.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $618,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock valued at $107,631,042. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

