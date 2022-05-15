Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 328,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $27,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 61.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $84.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.26. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $108.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.21). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.13.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $803,647.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,386,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

