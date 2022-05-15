Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,860,366 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 167,715 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Huntington Bancshares worth $28,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 754,475 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 97,622 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 342,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 28,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Richard H. King acquired 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,012.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

Several research firms have commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.