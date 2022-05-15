The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Stake Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,745 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of New York Times worth $27,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $1,206,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in New York Times by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,314,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,015,000 after acquiring an additional 238,848 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 79,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in New York Times by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.89. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.35 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

New York Times declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Times in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th.

In other New York Times news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About New York Times (Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.