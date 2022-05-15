BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 9,992 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,992 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Watts Water Technologies worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

WTS stock opened at $131.28 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.20 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.58.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.26. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total transaction of $492,252.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

