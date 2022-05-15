BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 18,560 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bruker were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Bruker by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 24.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bruker by 14.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Bruker stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average is $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.50 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

