BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 8,009 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of First American Financial worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,696,000 after purchasing an additional 212,653 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 269,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,106,000 after purchasing an additional 198,885 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 282.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 249,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 183,971 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,504,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FAF opened at $59.80 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

