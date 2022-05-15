Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 769,369 Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 769,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,882,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.15% of Portillo’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $807,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Shares of PTLO stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PTLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $1,204,655.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,773. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Portillo’s (Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.