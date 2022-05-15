BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 30,146 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 109.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,146 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 131.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after acquiring an additional 593,120 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $40,289,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,086.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,445,000 after acquiring an additional 469,792 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 757.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 454,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,658,000 after acquiring an additional 401,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,080,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GGG. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

NYSE:GGG opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.98. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.74%.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

