Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 279.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 166,956 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.20% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 36.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.90%.

TDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

