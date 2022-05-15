BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $4.76 Million Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,915 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,057,000 after buying an additional 26,432 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $754,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $2,028,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $50.86 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52-week low of $47.88 and a 52-week high of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.10.

RDY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

