Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Leidos by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,873,435 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

LDOS stock opened at $101.64 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.78 and a 200-day moving average of $96.81.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

