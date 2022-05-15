BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,925 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.10 and its 200-day moving average is $67.48.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.