BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Invests $4.81 Million in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,808,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.13% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.71.

