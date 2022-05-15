BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,049 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,973,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth approximately $92,170,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,551,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,896 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,582,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,993 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 150.2% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,265,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $103,363.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.80. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

