Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 189 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 27.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 393,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,612,000 after acquiring an additional 84,363 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 23.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,025,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP opened at $112.71 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.32%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

