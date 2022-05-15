First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 605.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 12,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

LYG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.19.

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.