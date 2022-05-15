Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,602 SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SABS. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SABS stock opened at 1.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of 1.61 and a 12-month high of 12.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is 5.68.

SABS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SAB Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on SAB Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

