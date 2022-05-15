First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,876 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 16.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 19,939 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 79,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 191,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,918,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

