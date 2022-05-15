Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stake Cut by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 22.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 6.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $211.21 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.73.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 62.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.75.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

