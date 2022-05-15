First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $26,000 Holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 241.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBWM. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $491.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.69.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $40.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

