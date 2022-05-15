4,868 Shares in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $948,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth about $3,121,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth about $6,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $14.35.
Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.
