4,868 Shares in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $948,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth about $3,121,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth about $6,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

SEAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivid Seats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

Vivid Seats Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.