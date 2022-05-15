First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HLI opened at $84.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.04 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

