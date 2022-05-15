Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 849 Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KSS opened at $48.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

