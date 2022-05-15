3,136 Shares in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter worth $129,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SomaLogic stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. SomaLogic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SomaLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

