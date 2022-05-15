Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vicarious Surgical were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.63. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $15.79.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $48,601.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,560.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,830 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $27,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 136,413 shares in the company, valued at $556,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,842 shares of company stock worth $152,359.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RBOT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

